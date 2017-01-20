Markets Right Now: Dow starts higher after 5 straight losses
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the Dow Jones industrial average comes off a five-day losing streak.
Consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble rose the most in the Dow early Friday, 2.9
Citizens Financial gained 2.9
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.49
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5
The Dow industrials climbed 101 points, or 0.5