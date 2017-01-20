Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,547.88, up 138.07 points):

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $3.40 on 17.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.61 per cent, to $2.61 on 8.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $3.76 on 7.3 million shares.

Western Potash Corp. (TSX:WPX). Miner. Up 6.5 cents, or 31.71 per cent, to 27 cents on 6 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $4.30 on 5.8 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $22.82 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: