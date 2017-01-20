Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,547.88, up 138.07 points):
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $3.40 on 17.7 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down seven cents, or 2.61 per cent, to $2.61 on 8.6 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $3.76 on 7.3 million shares.
Western Potash Corp. (TSX:WPX). Miner. Up 6.5 cents, or 31.71 per cent, to 27 cents on 6 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $4.30 on 5.8 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $22.82 on 5.5 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Amaya Inc. (TSX:AYA). Online gaming. Up 57 cents, or 3.21 per cent, to $18.31 on 288,927 shares. The Montreal-based company is raising its estimate for 2016 adjusted net earnings by about six per cent, compared with guidance it issued in November. Amaya, which owns PokerStars and other online gambling sites, says it now estimates 2016 adjusted net earnings will be between US$364 million and US$374 million.