Chan Zuckerberg Initiative signs deal to acquire Toronto tech company Meta

TORONTO — A philanthropic organization set up by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan has signed a deal to acquire Toronto tech company Meta.

Financial terms of the deal, announced by venture capital firm iGan Partners, an early Meta backer, were not immediately available.

Zuckerberg and Chan set up the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015.

Meta uses artificial intelligence to help researchers keep on top of the latest scientific papers.