Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed in early trade

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as gains in materials and technology companies are offset by losses in energy stocks and retailers.

Energy companies were weaker early Monday as the price of crude oil fell. National Oilwell Varco slumped 1.8 per cent and Halliburton lost 2.9 per cent .

Among retail companies, McDonald's fell 1.6 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,271.