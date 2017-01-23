Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,480.13, down 67.75 points):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 11 cents, or 4.21 per cent, to $2.50 on 11.5 million shares.
Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Up eight cents, or 30.19 per cent, to 34.5 cents on 10.1 million shares.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 30 cents, or 8.13 per cent, to $3.99 on 8.5 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 44 cents, or 12.64 per cent, to $3.92 on 5.7 million shares.
NGEx Resources Inc. (TSX:NGQ). Miner. Down four cents, or 2.92 per cent, to $1.33 on 5.3 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 4.39 per cent, to $4.99 on 5.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Brookfield Canada Office Properties. (TSX:BOX.UN). Real estate. Up $4.80, or 18.31 per cent, to $31.01 on 529,671 shares. The company's largest shareholder is offering to buy the rest of their equity for $30.10 cash per unit, a 14.8 per cent premium to Friday's closing price in Toronto. Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSX:BPY.UN) says its purchase of the remaining BOX units would simplify BPY's structure and fully integrate the company's North American office operations.