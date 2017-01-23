Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,480.13, down 67.75 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 11 cents, or 4.21 per cent, to $2.50 on 11.5 million shares.

Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Up eight cents, or 30.19 per cent, to 34.5 cents on 10.1 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Up 30 cents, or 8.13 per cent, to $3.99 on 8.5 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 44 cents, or 12.64 per cent, to $3.92 on 5.7 million shares.

NGEx Resources Inc. (TSX:NGQ). Miner. Down four cents, or 2.92 per cent, to $1.33 on 5.3 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 4.39 per cent, to $4.99 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: