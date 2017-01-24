Canada's loonie rises against U.S. dollar, major stock indexes up

TORONTO — Canada's dollar is making another strong showing this morning against the greenback.

The loonie was at 75.92 cents US, off its earlier highs but up 0.55 of a U.S. cent from the previous close. On Monday, it gained about one-third of a U.S. cent after falling significantly last week to close Friday at 75.05 cents US.

Stock indexes are also up this morning.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.3 points at 15,539.43 after nearly two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.62 points to 19,852.47 and the S&P 500 rose 5.95 points to 2,271.15. The Nasdaq composite was up 13.92 points at 5,566.86.

The February crude contract was up 62 cents at US$53.37 per barrel. March natural gas contracts were up eight cents at US$3.33 per mmBTU while February gas contracts were up a similar amount to US$3.32 with lighter trading volume.