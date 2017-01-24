Existing US home fell in December as supplies at 17-year low
WASHINGTON — Americans retreated from purchasing homes in December, as the number of properties listed for sale sank to its lowest level since 1999.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales of existing homes fell 2.8
But the housing market has become trapped by a supply shortage that has pushed prices higher and may limit the potential for additional sales growth. Homebuyers simply have fewer choices, as new construction has yet to meet demand and existing homeowners have been reluctant to list their properties for sale.
Just 1.65 million homes were listed for sale in December. This marks a 6.3
The tight supplies pushed the median sales price to $232,200 last month, up 4
Homebuyers were able to manage the rising sales prices in part because of low mortgage rates in 2016, but those rates have climbed upward and settled above 4
The Realtors estimate that rising mortgage rates in recent months increased the typical monthly payment by $75, or $900 a year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said last week that the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans averaged 4.09
In December, sales fell in the Northeast, Midwest and West, while staying unchanged in the South, according to the Realtors.