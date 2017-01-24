Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trade

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Materials and energy companies are leading an early gain for U.S. stocks.

Southwestern Energy rose 2 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Mining company Freeport-McMoRan jumped 4.5 per cent .

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex and other paper products, rose 3 per cent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

Verizon slumped 4 per cent after its results fell short of most expectations for the fourth quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,268.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 19,801. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 5,569.