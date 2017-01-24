Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trade
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Materials and energy companies are leading an early gain for U.S. stocks.
Southwestern Energy rose 2
Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex and other paper products, rose 3
Verizon slumped 4
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 19,801. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43