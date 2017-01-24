Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,610.69, up 130.56 points):

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $5.06 on 12.2 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 45 cents, or 11.48 per cent, to $4.37 on 8.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $3.87 on 8.6 million shares.

Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Down two cents, or 5.80 per cent, to 32.5 cents on 8.1 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.23 per cent, to $4.37 on 6.9 million shares.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up four cents, or 16.67 per cent, to 28 cents on 6.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: