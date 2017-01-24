Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,610.69, up 130.56 points):
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $5.06 on 12.2 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 45 cents, or 11.48 per cent, to $4.37 on 8.9 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $3.87 on 8.6 million shares.
Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Down two cents, or 5.80 per cent, to 32.5 cents on 8.1 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.23 per cent, to $4.37 on 6.9 million shares.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Miner. Up four cents, or 16.67 per cent, to 28 cents on 6.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP). Oil and gas. Up $1.70, or 2.72 per cent, to $64.24 on 4.7 million shares. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday potentially reviving the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline, the subject of a multi-year saga that cast a long shadow over Canada-U.S. relations. The pipeline project, if completed, would carry more than one-fifth of the oil Canada exports to the U.S.