Asian markets spurred by Wall Street rally

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Asian markets gained Wednesday, building on Wall Street's overnight rally. Shares in Japan rose on stronger-than-expected trade data and a weaker yen.

KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 surged 1.4 per cent to 19,041.19 points while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent to 23,028.69. Sydney's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.4 per cent to 5,671.50 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.2 per cent to 3,149.55. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.1 per cent to 2,066.94. Benchmarks in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

JAPAN SURPLUS: Japan posted a trade surplus in 2016, its first in six years, as lower oil prices pulled imports lower, the government reported Wednesday. The 4.1 trillion yen ($35.8 billion) surplus compared with a 2.8 trillion yen deficit in 2015. Exports fell 7.4 per cent from a year earlier to 70.04 trillion yen ($617 billion) while imports dropped 16 per cent to 66 trillion yen ($581 billion).

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks posted solid gains Tuesday, spurred by better-than-expected corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's approval of two controversial oil pipelines in the U.S. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.6 per cent to 19,912.71. The S&P 500 index gained 0.7 per cent to 2,280.07, the highest close for the index since Jan. 6. The Nasdaq added 0.9 per cent to 5600.96, the highest close for the tech-heavy index since Jan. 13. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market, with the Russell 2000 surging 1.6 per cent to 1,369.21.

ANALYST'S QUOTE: "What Trump has done since his inauguration is generally consistent with his promises during the election campaign. The simple and easy to remember slogan "buy American and hire American" will be his key pursuit in the foreseeable future. The good news for the US stock market is that a new wave of the 'Trump rally' has probably just started," Margaret Yang Yan, market analyst with CMC Markets, said in a report.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 15 cents to $55.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 43 cents to close at $53.18 on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 7 cents to $55.37 in London. It gained 21 cents the previous session to $55.44.