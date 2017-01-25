Dow hits 20,000 following solid open for US stocks
The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The other major U.S. stock indexes were also moving higher in morning trading, led by banks and other financial companies. Strong earnings from Boeing and other big companies drove the rally, extending gains from the day before.
DOW MILESTONE: The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall. The Dow first closed above 10,000 on March 29, 1999.
Most professional investors are skeptical the Dow at 20,000 will have much effect. They more often look to the S&P 500 index as a benchmark, because they consider it better representation of the broad market.
THE QUOTE: "In and of itself, it is just a number," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "But what it does is it lifts market expectations, in essence, to continue moving higher."
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 1.8
ENERGY: Oil prices were little changed. Benchmark U.S. crude was essentially unchanged from the day before at $53.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 9 cents, or 0.2
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.50
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.62 yen from 113.89 on Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.0736 from $1.0723.