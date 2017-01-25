Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,643.84, up 33.15 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down four cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $3.83 on 8.9 million shares.

Paladin Energy. (TSX:PDN). Miner. Up 3.5 cents, or 35 per cent, to 13.5 cents on 6.5 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 32 cents, or 7.32 per cent, to $4.05 on 6.4 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Down four cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $4.10 on 6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Oil and gas. Up 43 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $40.00 on 5.8 million shares.