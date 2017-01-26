Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,615.52, down 28.32 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up four cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $3.87 on 11.6 million shares.

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Oil and gas. Down $2.14, or 6.42 per cent, to $31.18 on 8.6 million shares.

Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX:CIA). Miner. Down 31 cents, or 21.83 per cent, to $1.11 on 7.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 18 cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $5.63 on 5.4 million shares.

Paladin Energy. (TSX:PDN). Miner. Down one cent, or 7.41 per cent, to 12.5 cents on 5.1 million shares.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 7.25 per cent, to $1.48 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: