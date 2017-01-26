Toronto's main stock index slips but still near record high, loonie down

TORONTO — Canada's largest stock market moved lower in late-morning trading, but remained just below its record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 17.15 points at 15,626.69, after 90 minutes of trading.

Earlier, it had been as high as 15,652.19 — a few points short of its record high close set in September 2014.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.38 points at 20,099.89, but the other major U.S. indexes moved lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8 of a point at 2,297.57 and the Nasdaq composite fell 5.97 points to 5,650.37.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.27 cents US, down 0.25 of a U.S. cent from Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract gained 98 cents at US$53.73 per barrel and March natural gas climbed 13 cents at US$3.48 per mmBtu.

The February gold contract fell $11.90 to US$1,185.90 an ounce and March copper contracts lost one cent at US$2.70 a pound.