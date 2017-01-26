US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rising
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Thursday, extending gains a day after the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 for the first time. Energy stocks rose more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil headed higher. Investors had their eye on the latest crop of company earnings.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow gained 35 points, or 0.2
RECORD RUN: It's been a record-making week on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Dow, which tracks 30 major industrial companies, added its own milestone Wednesday after it breached the 20,000 mark for the first time. The market is getting a boost from strong company earnings and investor optimism that the Trump administration's policies on taxes, regulation and trade will be good for business.
FRESH COAT: Sherwin-Williams jumped 8.2
HEALTHY RESULTS: Biogen rose 4.1
HOME SWEET HOME: PulteGroup gained 5
NO JOY: Mattel sank 13.4
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was up 0.3
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 99 cents, or 1.9
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 2.52
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 114.26 yen from 113.60 on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0690 from $1.0743.