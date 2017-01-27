Markets Right Now: US indexes barely budge in early trade
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stock indexes are barely budging in early trading on Wall Street as investors look over a large batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.
Chevron slumped 3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big industrial companies, was little changed at 20,101. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, less than 0.1
Bond prices rose after the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.9
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.49