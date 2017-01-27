Markets Right Now: US indexes barely budge in early trade

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are barely budging in early trading on Wall Street as investors look over a large batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Chevron slumped 3 per cent after reporting fourth-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates. Intel rose 2 per cent after its revenue came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,295.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which tracks 30 big industrial companies, was little changed at 20,101. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 5,658.

Bond prices rose after the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 per cent in the last three months of 2016.