Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,575.81, down 39.71 points):
Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Down 5.5 cents, or 17.46 per cent, to 26 cents on 13.5 million shares.
Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX:CIA). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.90 per cent, to $1.12 on 6.8 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.88 on 5.3 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 18 cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $5.45 on 4.5 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 52 cents, or 2.95 per cent, to $17.09 on 4.4 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $4.75 on 3.8 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Fast food restaurants. Up $1.09, or 1.69 per cent, to $65.72 on 262,955 shares. The company will soon be saying hola to Mexico: It announced Friday that it's working with a group of investors to bring Tim Hortons into Mexico, which would be its first foray into Latin America.