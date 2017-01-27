Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,575.81, down 39.71 points):

Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX:ORT). Miner. Down 5.5 cents, or 17.46 per cent, to 26 cents on 13.5 million shares.

Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX:CIA). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.90 per cent, to $1.12 on 6.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.26 per cent, to $3.88 on 5.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 18 cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $5.45 on 4.5 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 52 cents, or 2.95 per cent, to $17.09 on 4.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $4.75 on 3.8 million shares.

