New tests on river water after coal spill from derailed train near Ashcroft

ASHCROFT, B.C. — Another round of tests is being conducted and a health advisory remains in place after coal from a derailed CP Rail (TSX:CP) train landed in the Thompson River near Ashcroft, B.C., two weeks ago.

Interior Health says a Do Not Consume notice is still in effect for a 50-kilometre stretch of the river, from seven kilometres south of Ashcroft to the confluence of the Thompson and Fraser rivers at Lytton.

Officials with Interior Health say testing found no trace of hydrocarbons or other contaminants, but further samples will be checked for seven newly identified potential residues that could be linked to the dumped coal.

A release from Interior Health says risk to health is believed to be minimal because there are few private users and no community water systems along the affected area.

Cleanup continues at the site of the derailment and the health authority says the restriction on water use will remain at least until the new test results are received.