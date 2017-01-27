US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil slides

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Friday as investors sized up earnings from American Airlines, Starbucks, Microsoft and other big companies. Bond yields fell after the government reported that the economy lost momentum in the last three months of 2016. Energy stocks were among the biggest decliners as crude oil prices headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow fell 9 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,091 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,293. The Nasdaq composite index lost 8 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 5,646.

THE ECONOMY: The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 per cent in the last three months of 2016, a slowdown from 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter. For 2016, the economy grew 1.6 per cent , the worst showing since 2011 and down from 2.6 per cent in 2015. A separate government report showed businesses spent more on industrial machinery, semiconductors and other big-ticket items last month, a sign U.S. manufacturers seem to be doing better after a two-year slump.

WEAK BREW: Starbucks was down 4.2 per cent a day after the coffee shop chain reported disappointing sales growth. The company also cut its sales forecast for the year. Its shares lost $2.43 to $56.03.

LOWER PROFIT: American Airlines Group slid 2.2 per cent after the airline said earnings declined in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, when it received a huge tax benefit. The stock fell $1.09 to $48.50.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Shares in Chevron slid 2.7 per cent after the oil company reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The stock shed $3.20 to $113.35.

UGLY OUTLOOK: Juniper Networks slumped 6.5 per cent after the computer networking equipment maker's strong quarterly results were cancelled out by a bad profit forecast for the current quarter. The stock slid $1.81 to $25.91.

PLEASANT STAY: Wynn Resorts surged 7.1 per cent after the company's revenue came in stronger than analysts expected. The stock added $6.81 to $102.32.

EVOLVED: Microsoft gained 1.7 per cent a day after the software giant reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, thanks to its focus on online services and business software rather than its legacy Windows operating system. The stock was up $1.11 to $65.38. It's been at all-time highs for months.

TRUMP: Investors remain focused on the latest moves by President Donald Trump. His spokesman said the administration was considering slapping a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico to help pay for his promised border wall, in an announcement that left markets uncertain about what it means for trade. Trump's joint press conference with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May scheduled for later Friday could also provide trading catalysts, especially for the pound.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.3 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 0.7 per cent lower. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent . In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.3 per cent , helped by the dollar's surge against the Japanese yen, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1 per cent . Many Asian countries have begun holidays of varying lengths, curtailing trading across much of the region. Markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed while Malaysia's was open only in the morning.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 56 cents, or 1 per cent , at $53.22 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 77 cents, or 1.4 per cent , at $55.72 a barrel in London.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices rose after the government reported its latest quarterly estimate of the nation's economic growth. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.49 per cent from 2.51 per cent late Thursday.