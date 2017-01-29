Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

Housing: The House of Commons finance committee hears witnesses on the Canadian real estate market and home ownership on Monday including Bank of Canada deputy governor Sylvain Leduc and CMHC chief executive Evan Siddall.

Poloz speech: Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz gives a speech in Alberta on Tuesday on what is being described as "the art and science of making monetary policy." He is also expected to take questions at a news conference.

Economic report card: Statistics Canada releases Tuesday its gross domestic product by industry results for November. The economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in October, the first decline in gross domestic product since May.

New Brunswick budget: New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers tables the province's 2017-2018 operating budget on Tuesday.