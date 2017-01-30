Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,405.12, down 170.69 points):

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Down $1.32, or 25.38 per cent, to $3.88 on 10.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $3.91 on 6.9 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG). Miner. Up four cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $5.92 on 6.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down five cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $2.49 on 5.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 11 cents, or 2.32 per cent, to $4.86 on 5.3 million shares.