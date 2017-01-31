Markets Right Now: Weak earnings drag stocks lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street for the second day in a row as several companies report disappointing earnings.
Under Armour plunged 25
Harley-Davidson dropped 3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 57 points, or 0.3
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.48