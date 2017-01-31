Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,385.96, down 19.16 points):

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Down 41 cents, or 10.57 per cent, to $3.47 on 11.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 4.32 per cent, to $5.07 on 10.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up four cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $3.95 on 6.9 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up nine cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $2.85 on 6.1 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $4.30 on 5.9 million shares.

Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII). Restaurants. Up 72 cents, or 6.26 per cent, to $12.22 on 5.6 million shares.

