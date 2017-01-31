Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,385.96, down 19.16 points):
New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Down 41 cents, or 10.57 per cent, to $3.47 on 11.4 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 4.32 per cent, to $5.07 on 10.5 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up four cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $3.95 on 6.9 million shares.
Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Up nine cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $2.85 on 6.1 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $4.30 on 5.9 million shares.
Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII). Restaurants. Up 72 cents, or 6.26 per cent, to $12.22 on 5.6 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Oil and gas. Down four cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $42.78 on 891,580 shares. The Calgary-based company posted a full-year 2016 profit of $2.2 billion and a fourth-quarter profit of $1.44 billion on Tuesday, both mainly due to the sale of 497 Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for $2.8 billion in a deal announced last March. But operating performance at its newest oilsands mining project, the Kearl oilsands mine in northern Alberta, disappointed analysts.