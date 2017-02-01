Cameco at risk of losing multi-year contract to supply uranium to Tokyo Electric

SASKATOON — Canada's largest uranium company says Tokyo Electric Power Co. is seeking to terminate a multi-year supply contract that would be worth about $1.3 billion of revenue through 2028.

Cameco (TSX:CCO) says the Japanese power company has cited forces beyond its control — specifically government regulations arising from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident — that have prevented the operation of TEPCO's nuclear plants.

It says TEPCO has refused to accept a uranium delivery scheduled for today.

Cameco insists in today's statement that there's no basis for terminating the contract.

A termination would affect about 9.3 million pounds of uranium supplied by Cameco through 2028, including about 855,000 pounds annually in 2017, 2018 and 2019.