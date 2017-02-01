Millions of Charter cable customers lose Univision channels

NEW YORK — Spanish-language broadcast network Univision and the company's cable channels have gone dark for millions of Charter customers because of a payment dispute.

A Univision spokesman said Wednesday that customers in 37 markets, including New York and Los Angeles, home to large Hispanic communities, have lost access to Univision, the most popular Spanish-language network.

Univision also owns cable channels including Galavision and sports-focused Univision Deportes.

Charter Communications, the country's No. 2 cable provider, has roughly 17 million cable customers.