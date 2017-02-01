Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,402.39, up 16.43 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 19 cents, or 4.81 per cent, to $4.14 on 13.4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $5.05 on 11.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $4.35 on 9 million shares.

Tethys Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TPL). Oil and gas. Up half a cent, or 20 per cent, to three cents on 5.9 million shares.

BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Up 23 cents, or 2.80 per cent, to $8.45 on 5.5 million shares.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Down $1.87, or 11.29 per cent, to $14.70 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: