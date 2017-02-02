Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,399.11, down 3.28 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 2.66 per cent, to $4.03 on 12.5 million shares.

Spartan Energy Corp. (TSX:SPE). Oil and gas. Down six cents, or 2.03 per cent, to $2.89 on 10.5 million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Down 30 cents, or 6.45 per cent, to $4.35 on 7.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.39 per cent, to $5.12 on 4.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up 57 cents, or 2.36 per cent, to $24.68 on 4.2 million shares.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Down 71 cents, or 4.83 per cent, to $13.99 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Media and telecommunications. Down 95 cents, or 1.63 per cent, to $57.44 on 2.4 million shares. The company reported a profit of $657 million in the fourth quarter or 75 cents per share. That was up about 30 per cent from $496 million or 58 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. It beat analyst expectations as it added 315,311 net postpaid wireless subscribers in its last fiscal year, ending Dec. 31, 2016, up 19 per cent compared to 265,369 in 2015.