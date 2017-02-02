Productivity slows to 1.3 per cent rate in Q4
WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers rose in the October-December period but at a slower pace than the previous quarter. Growth in
Productivity climbed at an annual rate of 1.3
For the year, productivity rose a tiny 0.2
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, noted that gains in productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been less than 1
"The major structural problem is that the brief burst of faster productivity growth triggered by the internet and desktop computers began to fade as long ago as 2004," he said. "New technology may boost productivity again in the future ... but no one knows when exactly."
The fourth quarter slowdown had been expected given that overall economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, slowed in the fourth quarter. GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.9
Productivity gains have been anemic for the past decade. Since 2007, annual productivity increases have averaged just 1.1
Rising productivity means increased output for each hour of work which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation. But with productivity slowing, wage gains in many industries have stalled. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has pointed to the slowdown in productivity growth as a key challenge facing the country.
Analysts are hopeful that companies will put more emphasis on increasing productivity as the
This story's headline has been corrected to show that productivity growth in the fourth quarter was to 1.3
