US unemployment claims slide by 14,000 to 246,000
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that U.S. workers are enjoying job security.
THE NUMBERS: The Labor Department said Thursday that claims for jobless aid fell by 14,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 246,000. The less-volatile four-week average rose by 2,250 to 248,000. Overall, 2.06 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, down more than 8
THE TAKEAWAY: Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels suggest that employers feel they need to hang on to their workers in a tight
KEY DRIVES: The U.S.
The Labor Department releases its jobs report for January on Friday. Economists expect that the economy generated 175,000 new jobs last month and that unemployment remained at 4.7
