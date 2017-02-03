By The Numbers: A look at three-way trade growth under NAFTA
OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants to get going quickly on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement so that it better benefits his country. Here is a look at the average annual growth in trade flows in goods and services among Canada, the United States and Mexico between 1993 and 2016 under NAFTA.
Canadian exports to the U.S. rose an average of 4.5 per cent annually.
Canadian exports to Mexico rose 9.9 per cent annually.
U.S. exports to Canada rose 4.5 per cent annually.
U.S. exports to Mexico rose 7.3 per cent annually.
Mexican exports to Canada rose 9.9 per cent annually.
Mexican exports to the U.S. rose 8.6 per cent annually.
Source: Export Development Canada.