Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,476.39, up 77.28 points):

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSX:ESI). Oil and gas. Up 21 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $9.32 on 7.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up two cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $4.05 on 5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $2.59 on 4.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 24 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $16.33 on 4.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $5.10 on 4.5 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Miner. Unchanged at $4.00 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: