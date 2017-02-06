Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,456.94, down 19.45 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 34 cents, or 8.40 per cent, to $4.39 on 8.7 million shares.

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX:IAE). Oil and gas. Up 20 cents, or 11.49 per cent, to $1.94 on 5.9 million shares. The company's board is recommending that its shareholders accept a friendly takeover bid from Delek Group Ltd., which is offering to pay C$681 million cash to buy all the Ithaca stock it doesn't already own. Ithaca's main focus is on North Sea oil and gas. Delek, which is developing natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, already owns 19.7 per cent of Ithaca.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Up $1.11, or 10.55 per cent, to $11.63 on 5.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 25 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $16.08 on 5.6 million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.61 per cent, to $4.43 on 5.3 million shares.