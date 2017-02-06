Ottawa's economic growth council set to unveil latest suggestions

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government's group of economic advisers will release a new set of recommendations today that could help shape the upcoming federal budget.

The growth council was handpicked by Finance Minister Bill Morneau to help advise Ottawa on how to boost economic growth over the long term.

The group's latest suggestions are expected to focus on lifting labour-force participation for underrepresented demographic groups like women and upgrading workers' skills for the swiftly evolving job market.

The proposals are also expected to recommend implementing growth strategies for key sectors, boosting innovation and broadening trade.

The Liberal government is widely expected to incorporate at least some — and perhaps many — of the council's suggestions into a budget plan, which will be tabled in the coming weeks.

Last fall, the council provided prescriptions for Ottawa on attracting more talent through immigration, increasing infrastructure investments and luring more foreign investment to Canada.