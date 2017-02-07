A&W plans to add 200 franchisee-owned restaurants in Canada by 2020

TORONTO — Fast-food chain A&W Food Services of Canada plans to open more than 200 franchisee-owned restaurants by 2020.

The burger joint already boasts 879 locations in the country, mostly in Western Canada, and the expansion will focus on Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

The company re-invented itself in recent years as an option for diners seeking higher-quality ingredients.

In 2013, A&W started serving beef raised without the use of added hormones or steroids, and followed that up with chicken and pork raised without antibiotics, eggs from hens that don't eat animal by-products, and organic coffee.

The company has previously said it's seen an uptick in sales because of this shift.