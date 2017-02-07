Montreal-based Mega Byte pleads guilty to telemarketing scheme, fined $450,000

OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Mega Byte Information has been fined $450,000 after pleading guilty to operating a deceptive telemarketing scheme.

The federal watchdog said the company sold subscriptions to online directories using misleading sales techniques that targeted thousands of businesses in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

In addition, the company's president, Georges Haligua, is prohibited from engaging in telemarketing for 10 years.

Mega Byte was one of four Montreal-based companies overseen by Haligua charged in September 2011 with being involved in a telemarketing scheme that generated gross sales of more than $172 million.

Haligua was also one of five people charged in connection with the scheme.