Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,498.80, up 41.86 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $4.42 on 13.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Drug manufacturer. Down 11 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $11.52 on 8.7 million shares.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM). Miner. Down half-a-cent, or five per cent, to 9.5 cents on 7.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 49 cents, or 3.05 per cent, to $15.59 on 7.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 24 cents, or 4.83 per cent, to $4.73 on 6.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 5.5 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $5.335 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: