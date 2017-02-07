Quebec education minister says school bus drivers shouldn't be censored

MONTREAL — Quebec's education minister is saying he's against prohibiting school bus drivers in the provincial capital from listening to talk radio on the job.

Sebastien Proulx reacted today to a report that a Quebec City school board ordered its bus drivers to instead stick to music.

A Quebec City station published an email, reportedly from the school board, that ordered drivers to not listen to talk radio because it is inappropriate for children.

The shooting deaths of six people in a mosque in the city on Jan. 29 sparked renewed accusations against the stations that they foment intolerance toward Muslims.

Proulx tells reporters banning talk radio on school buses is not the best way to foster understanding among groups.