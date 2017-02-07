Saskatchewan union firing back on government talk of wage rollbacks, layoffs

REGINA — The union representing Saskatchewan government workers is firing back against comments from Premier Brad Wall, who says there needs to be wage rollbacks for public sector workers or there will be layoffs.

Bob Bymoen, president of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union, says in a letter posted on Twitter that if unions accept rollbacks, there will still be layoffs in the budget.

Bymoen says it's not a choice, but rather a political manoeuvre to make it look like unions are being greedy and unreasonable.

He ends the letter by saying it's time for workers to take action, get mobilized and says — quote — "I'll see you in the streets on March 8!"

Wall said Monday that the provincial deficit is up to about $1.2 billion.