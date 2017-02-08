Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,554.04, up 55.24 points):

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up eight cents, or 1.81 per cent, to $4.49 on 8.6 million shares.

Black Iron Inc. (TSX:BKI). Miner. Up five cents, or 58.82 per cent, to 13.5 cents on 8.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $2.60 on 7.5 million shares. The federal government's aid to the Quebec-based transportation giant has triggered a new trade battle with Brazil, which launched a formal complaint Wednesday with the World Trade Organization over Canadian subsidies to the aerospace industry.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 18 cents, or 3.80 per cent, to $4.92 on 6.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down seven cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $15.53 on 5.9 million shares.