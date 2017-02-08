Ottawa's response to Bombardier fuels sovereignty cause: Lisee

QUEBEC — The leader of the Parti Quebecois says the federal response to Bombardier's financial request only helps to bolster the sovereigntist cause.

Jean-Francois Lisee says it's the federal government's role to help troubled industries across the country but that Quebec never gets its fair share.

Lisee says Ottawa has never hesitated to generously assist Ontario's automobile industry and that its response to Bombardier is another example of federal neglect of the province.

He made his comments today after the Trudeau government announced Tuesday it will offer up to $372.5 million in interest-free loans to the Quebec-based aerospace giant.

The federal money will be handed out in instalments over four years to support the Global 7000 and CSeries aircraft projects.

That amount fell short of what Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) was seeking — nearly three times that much to help its CSeries program, which is in financial difficulty.