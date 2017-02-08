Toronto stock market and loonie positive in late morning trading

TORONTO — The main index on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian dollar were higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.93 points at 15,506.73, after 90 minutes of trading.

Meanwhile, the loonie was at 76.05 cents US, up 0.10 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.33 points to 20,060.96, but two other major U.S. indexes were higher. The S&P 500 was up 0.51 point at 2,293.59 and the Nasdaq composite was up 5.09 points at 5,679.30.

The March crude oil contract was up 39 cents at US$52.56 per barrel and March natural gas was unchanged at US$3.13 per mmBtu.