Courts approve distribution protocol for $30M air cargo price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Courts in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec have approved a plan for distributing $29.6 million obtained from settlements in a class-action lawsuit related to the price-fixing of air cargo shipping services between 2000 and 2006.

Eligible individuals must apply online at www.aircargosettlement2.com by May 11.

A class-action lawsuit was filed in 2006 and involved more than 20 defendants including Air Canada (TSX:AC) and carriers such as Air France, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines International, Korean Air lines and KLM.

It was alleged the airlines imposed inflated surcharges resulting from higher fuel and fuel and security costs.

Settlement agreements involving many of the airlines — but not including Air Canada and British Airways — have been approved by Canadian courts since the class action was launched.