Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,617.30, up 63.26 points):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 13 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $24.45 on 8.6 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 14 cents, or 3.12 per cent, to $4.35 on 7.1 million shares.
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM). Miner. Unchanged at 9.5 cents on 6.2 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up $1.01, or 6.50 per cent, to $16.54 on 5.2 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 1.82 per cent, to $5.40 on 5.04 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down five cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $2.55 on 4.8 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Communication services. Down $1.01, or 2.29 per cent, to $43.14 on 1.5 million shares. The Vancouver-based company's fourth-quarter profit fell 69 per cent. Its net earnings were $81 million or 14 cents per share, down from $261 million or 44 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. This was partly because of a $305-million, one-time, lump-sum payment the company made to employees. The payments were in lieu of wage and salary increases for a 30-month period through to the end of 2018.