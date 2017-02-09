Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,617.30, up 63.26 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 13 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $24.45 on 8.6 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 14 cents, or 3.12 per cent, to $4.35 on 7.1 million shares.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM). Miner. Unchanged at 9.5 cents on 6.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up $1.01, or 6.50 per cent, to $16.54 on 5.2 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 1.82 per cent, to $5.40 on 5.04 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down five cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $2.55 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: