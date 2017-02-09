US stock indexes move higher, renewing record highs
U.S. stock indexes were trading at record highs Thursday as investors weighed earnings from Kellogg, Viacom and other companies. Financial stocks led the gainers. Energy stocks also rose as the price of crude oil headed higher. Utilities were the only laggard.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 137 points, or 0.7
THE QUOTE: "The earnings season is turning out to be pretty good," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "We're starting to see some real earnings growth."
STOP THE PRESSES: Gannett jumped 8.3
TUNED IN: Traders welcomed Viacom's latest quarterly results and the media giant's plans to turn its business around. The owner of BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount film studio gained $1.91, or 4.5
TASTY RESULTS: Kellogg rose 3.8
YUM, INDEED: Restaurant operator Yum Brands was 1.8
GOOD BREW: Dunkin' Brands climbed 6.2
TWEET THIS: Twitter slumped 9.1
FIZZLED: Coca-Cola fell 2.1
UGLY RESULTS: Coty tumbled 8.8
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.8
OIL & GAS: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 52 cents, or 1
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.97 yen from 112.05 on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0670 from $1.0687.
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.38
