US stock indexes move higher, renewing record highs

U.S. stock indexes were trading at record highs Thursday as investors weighed earnings from Kellogg, Viacom and other companies. Financial stocks led the gainers. Energy stocks also rose as the price of crude oil headed higher. Utilities were the only laggard.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 137 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 20,191 as of 11:27 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 14 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,309. The Nasdaq composite index added 36 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 5,718. All three indexes were trading above their latest record high closes.

THE QUOTE: "The earnings season is turning out to be pretty good," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. "We're starting to see some real earnings growth."

STOP THE PRESSES: Gannett jumped 8.3 per cent after the publisher of USA Today and other newspapers turned in better-than expected earnings. The stock picked up 72 cents to $9.42.

TUNED IN: Traders welcomed Viacom's latest quarterly results and the media giant's plans to turn its business around. The owner of BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount film studio gained $1.91, or 4.5 per cent , at $43.98.

TASTY RESULTS: Kellogg rose 3.8 per cent after the company served up earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. The stock added $2.78 to $76.27.

YUM, INDEED: Restaurant operator Yum Brands was 1.8 per cent higher after it delivered better-than-expected earnings as stronger U.S. sales at KFC and Taco Bell offset weakness at the company's Pizza Hut chain. The stock gained $1.22 to $67.81.

GOOD BREW: Dunkin' Brands climbed 6.2 per cent after its earnings beat financial analysts' expectations. The stock was up $3.22 at $55.19.

TWEET THIS: Twitter slumped 9.1 per cent after the social media company's latest quarterly earnings, which topped analyst expectations, were overshadowed by a weak profit forecast. The stock slid $1.71 to $17.01.

FIZZLED: Coca-Cola fell 2.1 per cent after its profit fell 55 per cent in the most recent quarter. The stock lost 87 cents to $41.15.

UGLY RESULTS: Coty tumbled 8.8 per cent after the beauty products maker's latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The stock skidded $1.76 to $18.28.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.8 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 1.2 per cent higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 per cent . In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index slid 0.5 per cent ahead of meetings Friday between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump. Most other regional benchmarks notched gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.2 per cent , while the Kospi in South Korea was almost flat. Australia's S&P ASX/200 rose 0.2 per cent . Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

OIL & GAS: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 52 cents, or 1 per cent , at $52.86 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, was up 36 cents, or 0.7 per cent , at $55.48 a barrel in London. Natural gas futures were up 1 cent, or 0.4 per cent , at $3.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.97 yen from 112.05 on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.0670 from $1.0687.