US unemployment claims fall to 12-week low
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dipped to a 12-week low at the start of February, a sign of a stable job market for U.S. workers.
THE NUMBERS: Claims for jobless aid fell 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 234,000, the best reading since this past November, the Labor Department said Thursday. The less-volatile four-week average decline 3,750 to 244,250, which was the lowest average since November 1973.
Fewer Americans are seeking and collecting jobless benefits. The number of people receiving benefits has fallen 7
THE TAKEAWAY: Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels suggest that employers are confident enough in the economy to retain their workers and possibly looking to hire.
KEY DRIVERS: Applications for unemployment benefits have been below a key threshold of 300,000 for the past 101 weeks, a level has traditionally corresponded with solid monthly hiring gains.
Employers added 227,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.8