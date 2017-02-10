Markets Right Now: Energy companies lead stocks higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors found bright spots in the latest company earnings. Major indexes hit record highs a day ago.
Energy companies rose with the price of oil Friday morning.
Infant formula maker Mead Johnson rose 4.7
Skechers jumped 18
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 51 points, or 0.3