Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (up 111.82 points to 15,729.12, a record high):
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 10 cents, or 2.30 per cent, to $4.45 on 7.8 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down four cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $24.41 on 6.3 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 63 cents, or 4.35 per cent, to $15.12 on 6.02 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 24 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $16.78 on 5.4 million shares.
Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down three cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $11.74 on 5.02 million shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Up 41 cents, or 10.25 per cent, to $4.41 on 4.9 million shares.
