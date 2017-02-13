Global stocks continue to rise, US indexes hit records again
NEW YORK — Stocks around the world continued to push higher Monday, and U.S. indexes again hit records. Bond yields climbed.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.4
Treasury yields also rose as prices for the bonds dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.45
MOSTLY UP MARKET: Roughly five stocks rose for every three that fell on the New York Stock Exchange. Financial stocks helped lead the way, and those in the S&P 500 rose 1.1
RALLY RESUMES: Stocks resumed their upward climb last week after stalling for a couple weeks. Strong earnings reports have helped drive the gains. The majority of companies in the S&P 500 that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, 69
HCP, a real-estate investment trust, was the latest to do so. It rose 28 cents, or 0.9
IT'S SETTLED: Chemical company Chemours jumped $3.78, or 13.5
COOL BUYOUT: Zeltiq Aesthetics jumped $6.21, or 12.6
HANGING UP: Telecom stocks had some of the market's sharpest losses, with those in the S&P 500 down 1
Verizon introduced an unlimited-data plan to help it better compete with rivals. The worry is that more price wars may be coming for the industry. Verizon fell 56 cents, or 1.2
DUNKED: Tea maker Hain Celestial sank $4.23, or 11
UPCOMING WEEK: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will offer testimony on Capitol Hill to update the Senate and House on monetary policy. Most investors expect the central bank to keep raising interest rates in 2017, though at a modest pace.
The government will also offer updates on the state of inflation this upcoming week, on both the consumer and the wholesale levels. Many investors expect inflation to rise due to policies proposed by President Trump and Congressional Republicans, though the bond market doesn't seem to be forecasting a runaway spike.
DOWN DAY FOR COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.03, or 1.9
Natural gas fell 6 cents, or 1.9
In metals trading, gold fell $11.50, or 0.9
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.88 Japanese yen from 113.41 yen late Friday. The euro edged up to $1.0637 from $1.0631, and the British pound rose to $1.2508 from $1.2479.
AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed from Beijing.
