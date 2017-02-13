Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 27.46 points to 15,756.58, a record high):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 18 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $24.59 on 8.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Up 60 cents, or 4.84 per cent, to $13 on 6.7 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Up 30 cents, or 7.67 per cent, to $4.21 on 6.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $4.40 on 5.9 million shares.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Miner. Up 6.5 cents, or 28.26 per cent, to 29.5 cents on 5.8 million shares.

UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX). Miner. Up 6.5 cents, or 20.31 per cent, to 38.5 cents on 4.9 million shares.

