Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (up 27.46 points to 15,756.58, a record high):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 18 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $24.59 on 8.9 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:CGC). Drug manufacturer. Up 60 cents, or 4.84 per cent, to $13 on 6.7 million shares.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Miner. Up 30 cents, or 7.67 per cent, to $4.21 on 6.2 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down five cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $4.40 on 5.9 million shares.
Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Miner. Up 6.5 cents, or 28.26 per cent, to 29.5 cents on 5.8 million shares.
UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX). Miner. Up 6.5 cents, or 20.31 per cent, to 38.5 cents on 4.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Fast food restaurants. Up $3.01, or 4.48 per cent, to $70.22 on 615,547 shares. The owner of Tim Hortons and Burger King reported its 2016 net income was US$345.6 million, or $1.45 per share, up from $103.9 million or 50 cents per share in 2015. Total revenue for 2016 was US$4.15 billion, up from $4.05 billion in 2015.