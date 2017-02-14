Canopy Growth's pot business delivers Q3 profit as number of patients soars

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canada's largest publicly traded marijuana company says it ended 2016 with 29,000 registered patients — more than three times the number it had at the end of 2015 — helping the company deliver profitable results in its latest quarter.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, which was the fiscal third quarter for Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) — revenue was $9.8 million, up 180 per cent from $3.5 million a year earlier.

Net income for the quarter was $3.0 million or two cents per diluted share, which compared with a year-earlier loss of $3.3 million or four cents per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

For the first nine months of Canopy's fiscal 2017, net income was $4.5 million or four cents per share — up from $1.6 million or two cents per share a year earlier.